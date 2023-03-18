3 Angels DFA/trade candidates who could lose 40-man roster spot before Opening Day
2. LA Angels reliever Jose Marte could be DFA'd or traded before Opening Day
Jose Marte feels like the obvious roster casualty if the Angels decide to promote someone like Ben Joyce for Opening Day. Joyce is not on the 40-man, and Marte is.
Marte is on the 40-man roster but hasn't pitched in a game yet this spring. All I've seen about him is he was dealing with some soreness, but that was reported on March 8. It's 10 days later and Opening Day is in 12 days. I have no idea how he's doing, but hope he's all healthy.
The right-hander appeared in 11 games for the Angels last season and was downright dreadful. Nine runs in 11 innings pitched. 18 (!) walks and eight hits allowed in just 11 innings pitched. I get he has good stuff, but it's really hard to see Marte making an impact on this team anytime soon. He clearly was not ready.
Marte surprisingly was kept on the 40-man roster as the Angels opted to DFA Austin Warren before him. I would've DFA'd Marte there, but don't think he survives this now, if the Angels opt to bring someone like Joyce up.