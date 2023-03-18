3 Angels DFA/trade candidates who could lose 40-man roster spot before Opening Day
3. LA Angels pitcher Jaime Barria could be DFA'd or traded before Opening Day
This one is definitely the most unlikely of the three by far, but Jaime Barria should be on the roster bubble. He's definitely worthy of being on a roster somewhere and obviously should be on a 40-man roster, but where does he fit in here?
Tucker Davidson looks like the favorite for the sixth starter spot. If it's not Davidson, I think someone like Griffin Canning should get it over Barria.
If the Angels do want to carry Ben Joyce on the Opening Day roster, who's going down? We know Estevez, Moore, Loup, Herget, Tepera, and Quijada are all locks to be a part of this bullpen. That leaves one more spot (assuming Joyce makes the team) for three guys. Zack Weiss is unlikely to make it, but he's on the 40-man and looked pretty good last season.
Andrew Wantz and Jaime Barria would realistically battle it out for the last spot if Joyce isn't with the team. I think the likely scenario no matter how much I disagree, is that Joyce is sent down (in large part because of this issue).
Barria being out of options helps in this case as he'd have to be DFA'd to get sent down. Andrew Wantz doesn't deserve to get sent down either though. Wantz had a 3.22 ERA in 42 appearances and has looked good this spring with 4.1 scoreless innings.
If the Angels do decide Barria is not worthy of an Opening Day roster spot, I think they'd be able to trade him pretty easily to a team in search of a swingman. Barria has shown to be capable in the rotation and in the bullpen. As I said before it's unlikely, but if Joyce does make the team, it certainly can't be ruled out.