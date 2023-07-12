3 Angels free agents they let walk having a good year, 1 failing miserably
Everyone knows about the free agents the Los Angeles Angels have this offseason. Shohei Ohtani is obviously the headliner, but even guys like Matt Moore, Chris Devenski, Gio Urshela, and Hunter Renfroe should have plenty of demand.
This past offseason, the list wasn't nearly as star-studded. It was small, and didn't include many important names. The biggest one was Michael Lorenzen who signed on with the Tigers.
Some of these free agents the Angels let walk would've been helpful on this team in retrospect as they've had good seasons, but one other one had a rough go of things in his new home.
1) Former LA Angels pitcher Michael Lorenzen has had a good year with the Detroit Tigers
Michael Lorenzen was the one free agent that I felt the Angels could bring back. I wasn't in love with the idea, but as a fifth or sixth starter I didn't hate it either. He had a decent year with the Angels when healthy, and felt like a fine option to pluck in the back of a rotation.
Lorenzen was searching for a team that was going to use him consistently as a starting pitcher, and that team wound up being the Detroit Tigers. GM Scott Harris must be pleased with that decision based on Lorenzen's first half output.
The 31-year-old made the all-star team for the first time in his career, posting a 4.03 ERA in 15 starts and 87 innings pitched. He wasn't exactly all-star worthy, but with every team needing a representative, he represented the Tigers.
As underwhelming as this might be to say, Lorenzen would be probably the team's second or third-best starter. He'd have the second lowest ERA among pitchers who have consistently been starting pitchers on the Angels this season, and he'd rank second in innings pitched. Both only trailing Shohei Ohtani.
It's nice to see Lorenzen succeed in a role he's always wanted, but it would've been even nicer to see that here, especially knowing that Lorenzen really wanted to come back.