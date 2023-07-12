3 Angels free agents they let walk having a good year, 1 failing miserably
4) Former LA Angels pitcher Mike Mayers failed miserably with the Kansas City Royals
Mike Mayers had an up-and-down tenure with the Angels. He had some good years, particularly in 2020 and 2021 as a reliever. He had some bad years, particularly in 2022 both starting and relieving.
He wound up signing a minor league deal to join the Royals, and didn't even get a chance to contribute until mid-May. On a team as bad as the Royals are, you'd think Mayers would've gotten a chance earlier.
He had three straight good outings to begin his MLB season including a dominant outing in St. Louis in which he no-hit the Cardinals for six innings before finally giving up a couple of hits. Things then fell apart in June, and he found himself DFA'd and outrighted.
In his three June appearances, Mayers allowed 17 runs (16 earned) in 13.1 innings pitched. This included a start against the Angels in which he allowed six runs on eight hits with three home runs in five innings of work. That start elevated his season ERA to 6.15, a mark even worse than last season for the right-hander.
It's only six appearances so this might be a bit unfair, but for an Angels team that definitely could use some more pitching depth, Mayers is not that. It's possible Kansas City brings him back up, but he's no longer even on the 40-man roster.