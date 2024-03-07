3 Angels players fighting for their futures ahead of 2024 season
Their time in LA may be running out.
By Drew Koch
Hope springs eternal, and Major League Baseball has a way of offering one last gasp to former top prospects and wandering veterans. Every spring, hundreds of professional ball players will head to Arizona or Florida in search of a roster spot. Some players, like Mike Trout, just need to show up. Others aren't so fortunate.
There are a number of talented players at Angels spring training this year who are fighting for their future, whether it's their place in the batting order, their roster spot, or one last chance to remain in the big leagues altogether. Sorry, Angels fans, but that's just the state of franchise at the moment.
While many of those players are non-roster invitees or failed prospects, they're all part of big league camp in Tempe this spring. So which three Los Angeles Angels players are fighting for their futures ahead of 2024 season?
3 LA Angels players fighting for their futures ahead of 2024 season
Chad Wallach, C
Chad Wallach spent the past two seasons in LA, but was outrighted to Triple-A this offseason. The veteran backstop, however, re-signed with the club shortly after being removed from the 40-man roster and received a non-roster invite to spring camp.
Logan O'Hoppe will be the Angels' Opening Day catcher, but the battle for the backup spot will come down to Wallach and Matt Thaiss. Wallach has performed well thus far, and could be making a play to play behind O'Hoppe in 2024.
But Thaiss is out of minor-league options. While Wallach's time in the big leagues doesn't appear to be at risk this spring, his time in a Angels uniform could be coming to an end if he's unable to unseat Thaiss. It seems unlikely that the Halos would be willing to designate the former first-round pick for assignment, but the Angels could look to trade Thaiss if the coaching staff prefers Wallach as the No. 2 catcher on the depth chart.