3 Angels players fighting for their futures ahead of 2024 season
Their time in LA may be running out.
By Drew Koch
Jo Adell, OF
Jo Adell has one last shot with the Los Angeles Angels, and with three weeks left until Opening Day, his chances don't look so good. The former first-round pick has struggled during his time in the big leagues, and spring performance this year has left a lot to the imagination.
A once promising prospect, Adell has fallen on hard times. Adell played in just 17 big league games in 2023 and was plagued with the same problems he's had throughout his career. Adell is little more than a bench bat at this point for the Angels, and could be well on his way to those dreaded three letters, DFA.
Adell has virtually no plate discipline. Over his major league career, the 25-year-old owns a walk rate below 5%. Throw in a strikeout rate above 35%, and everyone can see why the Angels have run out of patience. Adell has a .259 career on-base percentage.
If the Angels decide to designate Adell for assignment, and he clears waivers, there's a chance the outfielder would remain with the Angels organization. But a player with Adell's raw tools and .961 OPS in the minor leagues last season will likely be plucked if the Halos DFA him this spring.
Adell has about three weeks to get things right, but it may already be too late. The Angels have seen Mickey Moniak's star begin to rise and signed Aaron Hicks for virtually nothing this offseason. The hourglass is just about up for Adell's time in LA.