3 Angels players we'll be glad are gone in 2024 and 2 we wish stayed
The Angels roster saw several departures this offseason.
By Drew Koch
Players come and players go; that's just the way the business side of baseball works. The Los Angeles Angels, unfortunately, came up on the short end of the stick this offseason. Losing one of the greatest players of a generation is never an easy pill to swallow, but Angels fans will have to endure it.
But the Halos lost more than the reigning AL MVP this offseason. And while the loss of Shohei Ohtani will sting to quite some time, others won't be as costly. Which three Angels players will fans be glad to see gone, and who does the fanbase wish had stayed?
Gio Urshela had no place on the LA Angels roster
Gio Urshela, who had a bounce-back year with the Minnesota Twins in 2022, was unable to duplicate that success with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023. While Urshela's .299/.329/.374 slash line wasn't awful, after posting a 119 OPS+ with the Twins in 2022, the infielder's 91 OPS+ last season was a letdown.
The biggest issue was, of course, the pelvic injury that Urshela incurred midway through the season. Though it didn't require surgery, it did knock the former New York Yankees infielder out for the remainder of the season and gave the Angels a preview of life with Zach Neto at shortstop.
With Neto all but installed as the Halos' starting shortstop heading into the 2024 season, Urshela didn't have a home. The Angels brought along 2023 draftee Nolan Schanuel very quickly, and he's expected to be the club's first baseman during the upcoming season. With Brandon Drury, Anthony Rendon, and Luis Rengifo all expected to be regulars in Ron Washington's lineup, there was no place for Urshela to play.
Throw in the bevy of non-roster invitees who are vying for a spot this spring, and Urshela won't be missed heading into the 2024 season. Urshela latched on with the Tigers and will look to break camp with Detroit this spring after playing in just 62 games last season.