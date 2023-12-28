The Angels must consider a Gio Urshela reunion
Last offseason, the Los Angeles Angels made a surprising trade by acquiring Gio Urshela from the Twins. Urshela had established himself as a solid everyday third baseman, but the Angels already had Anthony Rendon penciled in as their starter.
It turns out, the Angels had a plan for Gio. He saw playing time at all four infield positions, beginning the season as the team's primary shortstop and even playing some first base regularly. Eventually, Rendon went down with yet another injury, so Urshela went back to the hot corner where he filled in there admirably. Unfortunately, Urshela was another victim of the season-ending injury bug that bit several Angels players.
Urshela's injury was one of several big blows this Angels team dealt with. Now a free agent, it'd behoove the Halos to consider bringing him back for the same role.
Gio Urshela is a player the LA Angels should try to re-sign
Urshela would be brought back to give the Angels a versatile infielder who can primarily be there to back up the oft-injured Rendon at third base. With Rendon not playing more than 58 games in a single season with the Angels, expecting him to suddenly play regularly without a lengthy IL stint is setting yourself up for disappointment.
While a player like Luis Rengifo is capable of playing third base in a pinch, there are a couple of issues right now that come up with relying on him to take over that Rendon replacement role. First, he's a poor defender at third base. He's not great anywhere in the field but is more of a middle infielder than a fit at the hot corner.
Additionally, Rengifo would be an everyday player if the season began today. Where he'd play remains to be seen, but with Ohtani gone and the Angels doing nothing to replace him as of now, Rengifo would certainly be in there just about every day.
Whether Urshela would take a role that would have him sitting on the bench a decent amount when Rendon is healthy remains to be seen, but the Angels need depth. That's what has haunted them in the past. Adding a quality player like Urshela to provide needed depth is a no-brainer.