3 Angels players in jeopardy of losing their roster spot for Sam Bachman
The Los Angeles Angels have made the shocking decision to promote 2021 first-round pick Sam Bachman to the majors straight from AA Rocket City. His numbers there weren't great, but the stuff is legit, and I'm sure his stats have been affected by the different pre-tacked baseballs used in the Southern League.
Bachman was promoted to try and help the Angels in the bullpen. Adding another arm was definitely something the Angels should've done. Even if Bachman wasn't my first choice, he should help this bullpen more than some of the arms who are currently in it.
We won't know the corresponding move for Bachman until tomorrow, so let's try and guess whose spot Bachman will take.
1) LA Angels pitcher Reyes Moronta is in jeopardy of losing his spot for Sam Bachman
Reyes Moronta was one of three relievers who found their way onto the Angels roster for the series finale against the Twins. Ironically, all three of those relievers are on this list. Moronta would make his first Angels appearance that afternoon in a tie game in the seventh. He'd allow two singles and a walk while only recording two outs before being pulled. Chris Devenski bailed him out.
Moronta's second appearance came against the Red Sox in a lower leverage spot. The Halos were up 7-1 and Moronta came in relief of Tyler Anderson to pitch the seventh. He'd allow a home run, a single, and two walks while only recording two outs before being pulled. He made this game a lot more interesting than it should've been, but again, Chris Devenski bailed him out.
Moronta has failed twice in recording a full inning when the Angels have asked him to. Moronta still has an option left so the Halos wouldn't lose him if they decided to send him down. I think this is the most likely scenario.