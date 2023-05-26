3 Angels players in jeopardy of losing their roster spot for Sam Bachman
2) LA Angels pitcher Aaron Loup is in jeopardy of losing his spot for Sam Bachman
The Aaron Loup contract has not worked out. This we already knew, but the Angels felt like giving him one more chance after placing him on the Injured List.
Ryan Tepera did not get this chance, as he was DFA'd instantly after a rough outing. While Aaron Loup hasn't allowed any home runs this season, to say he's pitched poorly would be an understatement.
The southpaw has an ERA of 7.84 in his 13 appearances. He's failed in just about any situation Phil Nevin has deployed him in, whether it's an important inning or not.
Loup went to the Injured List after allowing two runs and only recording two outs in a game that was once a rout in St. Louis. Loup made that one much closer than it should've been.
Since his return, Loup has appeared in two games. One of them he pitched an important inning, the other was in a game that was pretty much out of reach.
He allowed two base runners in both outings, and allowed one run to score. One was more consequential than the other, but the Angels did win both games.
It's been time for Loup to go. I don't think this is when it happens, but would be delighted if it did. As much as I'd love for it to work, it just hasn't here.