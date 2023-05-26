3 Angels players in jeopardy of losing their roster spot for Sam Bachman
3) LA Angels pitcher Jacob Webb is in jeopardy of losing his spot for Sam Bachman
Jacob Webb I think has done the most to stay, even though he's only made one outing for the Angels.
Webb pitched the ninth inning of the second game against the Red Sox and recorded the final three outs to secure the series win. Webb already did something Moronta hasn't been able to do, complete an inning.
Webb retired the side in order and struck out two, including Rafael Devers. He needed just 12 pitches and threw eight strikes. Loup and Moronta have both had their issues with walks, Webb looked just fine to me.
Obviously it's unfair to judge someone based off of just one or two outings, but Webb does have a 2.43 ERA in 79 MLB appearances. While he didn't perform as well as Moronta did in AAA, it's important to note how hard it is to pitch in the PCL. It's hitter's paradise over there.
Any of these three relievers getting sent down or DFA'd would be rather inconsequential. I don't trust any of them in big moments, and wouldn't ask any of them to record more than three outs in any given outing.
Of the three, Moronta is the only one with options. This means the Angels can keep everyone here, and if there's an injury he Moronta can just come back up. Loup and Webb would both have to be DFA'd. Loup would be released after going unclaimed, while Webb could technically clear waivers.