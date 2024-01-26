3 Angels players most likely to be dealt at the trade deadline if things go awry
The Los Angeles Angels have made it abundantly clear. They plan on competing in the 2024 season for a postseason spot. It has never felt less likely that the Angels would find a way to the postseason in the last decade with Shohei Ohtani gone and Mike Trout battling through constant injuries, but the Angels have not entered a rebuild for a reason.
Despite all of their hoping that they do make a push for the playoffs, the path is not an easy one to spot. The AL West is loaded with each of the previous two defending World Series champions, as well as a Mariners team that has won 88+ games in each of the last three years. The Angels won just 73 games last season with Shohei Ohtani. Sure, the bullpen is improved, but the team as a whole is not with Shohei gone.
If things don't go to plan, the Angels will presumably be trade deadline sellers. While Mike Trout is certainly not likely to be moved, here are three Angels players who should be seen as likely to go if things don't go to plan.
1) Brandon Drury
The most valuable player that the Angels would probably trade is Brandon Drury who has established himself as an All-Star caliber hitter the last couple of years. Drury broke out in 2022, taking home a Silver Slugger and was a Silver Slugger finalist at two positions this past season despite missing a month due to injury.
While the Angels would love to keep Drury around, he's 31 years old and in the final year of the two-year deal he signed last offseason. He's making just $8.5 million, making him an incredibly cheap and valuable bat.
What makes Drury such an intriguing target is his versatility. He played exclusively on the right side of the infield last season but has played a lot of third base, has seen substantial time in both corner outfield spots, and even has a bit of time at shortstop sprinkled in. He can fit in a variety of ways on any team, meaning his price will only go up for the Angels.