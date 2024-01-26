3 Angels players most likely to be dealt at the trade deadline if things go awry
3) Carlos Estevez
Angels fans saw the highs and lows of the Carlos Estevez experience in his first season with the club. He got off to a brutal start, pitching so poorly in Spring Training to the point where Angels fans were clamoring for him to be removed from the closer role before the regular season even began. Thankfully Phil Nevin put little stock into Spring Training performance, and Estevez was lights out for the entire first half, not blowing a single save and posting a sub-2.00 ERA.
The second half was a completely different story for Estevez who wound up just not being usable most of the time. He struggled to locate his pitches, and when he was throwing strikes he was getting hammered.
His second half struggles are cause for concern, but he'll still be a prime trade candidate once the deadline rolls around with his contract in mind. He's making an extremely affordable $6.75 million this season, and will presumably pitch a whole lot better than he did down the stretch.
Estevez has not proven himself to be a reliable closer, but has proven himself to be a solid reliever throughout most of his seven-year career even while pitching predominantly at Coors Field. He won't get the Angels back as much as Drury or Moore in return most likely, but should be seen as a likely trade piece if the Angels do indeed struggle. Remember, getting something back for a player is more valuable than letting him walk for nothing.