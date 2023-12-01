3 Angels players the White Sox would demand in a Dylan Cease trade
If the Los Angeles Angels made a trade for Dylan Cease, the price would not be cheap.
2) Caden Dana
The White Sox obviously acquired Edgar Quero and Ky Bush from the Angels in the Giolito trade, but they didn't milk the entire farm system dry. While the Angels farm is still obviously one of the worst in the majors, there are still some young players to get excited about. One of them is Caden Dana, who the White Sox would almost certainly be asking for in a Cease trade.
Dana is just 19 years old and is coming off a strong season. The right-hander posted a 3.56 ERA in 14 starts and 68.1 innings pitched, making it up to A+ Tri-City. Dana's command is a work in progress, but the stuff is great, and he showed it by fanning 11.7 batters per nine.
Dana is currently the number two ranked prospect in the Angels system and would give the White Sox an arm they can plan to be part of their future rotation. Chicago would be entering a full rebuild if they traded Cease away, so they can wait for Dana who probably won't be ready for a couple of years. His MLB ETA is 2026 according to MLB Pipeline.
Giving Dana away would be difficult in a farm system that lacks much promise, but if that's what it takes to land a 27-year-old with two years of team control, it does make sense to let go of said prospect.