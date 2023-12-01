3 Angels players the White Sox would demand in a Dylan Cease trade
If the Los Angeles Angels made a trade for Dylan Cease, the price would not be cheap.
3) Nelson Rada
Nelson Rada is another prospect Angels fans should be really excited about. He just completed his first full season in the minors, and capped off the year by winning a Gold Glove. Yes, he was that impressive defensively.
While the glove is definitely ahead of the bat right now, Rada still showed some promise offensively. He slashed .276/.396/.346 with two home runs and 48 RBI In 115 games. He stole 55 bases and hit six triples, showing off incredible speed. Yes, Rada did lack power, but as he continues to grow and mature he can be a 10-15 home run hitter. He displayed some good plate vision, good bat control, and of course, blazing speed.
The best part about Rada is he just turned 18 years old this past August and put up quality numbers in Single-A Inland Empire. He'll likely begin next season at a higher level, and could make his way up to the upper minors before he even turns 20. With how aggressive the Angels are with their prospects, it's possible he's in the majors as a teenager if he's not included in this Cease trade.
While like Dana, Rada is pretty far away, the White Sox can wait. They do currently have one of the bright young stars in the majors playing center field in Luis Robert Jr., but Chicago could easily trade him this offseason or sometime in the not-too-distant future too. Even if they don't, they can put Rada at a corner spot and be more than happy with that.
The White Sox don't have any quality outfield prospects, and the only outfielder of note in the majors right now is Robert. Andrew Benintendi is nothing to write home about, and Oscar Colas didn't show much in 2023. Rada gives the White Sox an outfielder to get excited about when it comes to their future.
No, the Angels likely would not have to include all three, but perhaps two of these three plus another lesser piece can get the deal done.