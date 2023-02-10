3 Angels players we already forgot started on Opening Day in the last five seasons
The Los Angeles Angels have had some pretty bad teams over the last five seasons. In a couple of years if I do an article like this I guarantee nobody will remember that Matt Duffy hit cleanup on Opening Day just last season!
Whether it's due to injuries or just poor roster construction the Angels have had some pretty forgetful players start on Opening Day. Let's go over three of them.
1) Peter Bourjos was the LA Angels Opening Day left fielder in 2019
The Angels opened the 2019 season in Oakland and it's safe to say it didn't go well. Shohei Ohtani, Justin Upton, and Andrew Heaney were all on the Injured List, so the Angels were already severely shorthanded.
The Angels replacement for Justin Upton in left field was not great at all. Peter Bourjos was a decent player for the Angels in the early 2010's. He led the league in triples in the 2011 season and stole 22 bases that season as well. Bourjos left the Angels for the first time after the 2013 season when he was traded to St. Louis alongside Randal Grichuk in exchange for David Freese and Fernando Salas.
Bourjos signed with the Angels early on in the 2018 offseason after appearing in just 36 games for the Braves and posting a .603 OPS. Billy Eppler certainly did not expect him to be in their Opening Day lineup but there he was, in left field batting ninth.
That day was rough for the Angels all around as they were shutout in Oakland. Bourjos went hitless in three at-bats and struck out once.
In that 2019 season Bourjos recorded four hits in 44 at-bats before being DFA'd and released in May. This was his final stint in the bigs.