3 Angels players we already forgot started on Opening Day in the last five seasons
2) Trevor Cahill was the Angels Opening Day starting pitcher in 2019
Bourjos in left field wasn't the only player you probably forgot about. Trevor Cahill. Yes, Trevor Cahill, was the team's Opening Day starter. It's very possible if Heaney was healthy he'd get the ball after a decent 2018 campaign, but he wasn't, and Cahill was the choice of manager Brad Ausmus.
The Angels signed Trevor Cahill to a one-year $9 million dollar deal in the same week that the club inked Matt Harvey on a one-year $11 million dollar deal. The Angels committed $20 million dollars to two pretty bad pitchers.
Cahill had been on seven teams before signing with the Angels and had just wrapped up his second stint with the Athletics. He had a decent year in 2018, posting a 3.76 ERA in 21 appearances (20 starts).
Cahill wasn't too bad for the Halos as their Opening Day starter. He allowed four runs in six innnings in a 4-0 defeat. He only had three strikeouts but also only walked one batter. He wasn't too bad that day, but the same can't be said for the rest of the season.
That 2019 season was disastrous for pretty much any Angels starting pitcher and Cahill was no exception. He made just 11 starts for the club and posted a 6.92 ERA in those starts. He was out of the rotation by the end of May and was moved to the bullpen. His 4.96 ERA in 20 appearances was better, but still not good. This signing was a pretty disastrous one.