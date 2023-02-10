3 Angels players we already forgot started on Opening Day in the last five seasons
3) Dexter Fowler was the Angels Opening Day right fielder in 2021
The Angels made a trade to acquire Dexter Fowler from the Cardinals in a trade soon before Spring Training began. The Cardinals agreed to eat most of his contract for the Angels to take him, and Fowler was the Angels Opening Day starter in right field.
The purpose of this move was to give Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh more time to develop. This of course didn't work as Marsh didn't hit much as an Angel and was traded. Adell is still here, but hasn't hit either. Fowler, the player the Halos acquired, didn't do much of anything either.
Fowler started on Opening Day in right field for the Halos and hit ninth in a home game against the White Sox. The switch-hitter struck out three times in three at-bats, not the greatest introduction.
In his first seven games as an Angel, Fowler had five hits in 20 at-bats. He tore his ACL in Toronto and was out for the season after just seven games played. The Angels were the last big league team Fowler played for as he just announced his retirement this offseason.