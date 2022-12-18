3 Angels players we should raise the bar for in 2023
2) LA Angels catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe has to be ready to contribute
It might be unfair, but the Angels desperately need Logan O'Hoppe to perform well in Spring Training, win the starting catcher job, and run with it.
The Halos traded Brandon Marsh to the Phillies to acquire O'Hoppe, the man they hope is their catcher of the future. O'Hoppe is the best prospect in a depleted Angels system and is the 64th-ranked prospect in all of baseball according to mlb.com.
O'Hoppe is a catcher with loads of potential offensively. He slashed .283/.416/.544 with 26 home runs and 78 RBI in AA this past season. Just a monster year. This offensive output earned O'Hoppe a call-up at the end of the season and he had four hits in 14 at-bats in the final five games of the season.
The Angels have Max Stassi on an extension but Stassi struggled mightily offensively and even took a step back defensively. Stassi is not trustworthy at the plate at all right now, so the Angels need O'Hoppe to be the big bopper he's projected to be. He doesn't have to hit 40 homers right away, but it sure would be nice to see him hit 20.