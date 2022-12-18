3 Angels players we should raise the bar for in 2023
3) LA Angels relief pitcher Jimmy Herget has to be a reliable late-game arm
The biggest surprise of last season was the emergence of Jimmy Herget. He was one of the final additions to the Opening Day roster after being signed to a minor league deal and he had an outstanding year for the Angels.
Herget thrived in a variety of roles. He was used early in games as a multi-inning reliever. As the season went on he was used later and later in games until he was closing games out in September.
Herget was the Angels best reliever by far, and he might have to be again if they want to compete in 2023.
The Angels did sign Carlos Estevez, a promising reliever who's had lots of success away from Coors Field. He should be very helpful. However, other than Estevez, there isn't really another guy the Angels can count on.
Can Aaron Loup and/or Ryan Tepera bounce back and show Angels fans why the team signed them? I hope so, but it's hard to argue that they will considering they're only getting older.
Herget proving 2022 wasn't a fluke is essential to the team having success. If he struggles, there isn't much to turn to who you can trust late in a game. Expecting him to be lock-down is what has to happen.