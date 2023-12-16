3 Angels players we should raise the bar for in 2024
It's fair to expect big years from these players
2) Logan O'Hoppe
I know, I know. Logan O'Hoppe only played 51 games in his rookie season. Putting him on this list of players we should raise the bar for might be a bit unfair, but that's where we are. O'Hoppe really impressed in his limited action, and should be expected to take another leap.
The Angels backstop impressed in Spring Training, earning the starting job over Matt Thaiss. Not only did he win the job, he was arguably the Angels' best run producer before hurting his shoulder on a swing at Yankee Stadium. O'Hoppe had gotten off to an excellent start offensively and had even impressed defensively to the point where Ohtani was comfortable throwing to him.
O'Hoppe would return from his long IL stint in late August and would struggle out of the gate, but finished his season strongly. In the month of September, he slashed .258/.317/.581 with nine home runs and 15 RBI. Nine home runs in a month for any player is impressive, nine home runs in a month for a rookie catcher coming off months of inactivity is even more impressive.
The 23-year-old is sure to go through some peaks and valleys, but he proved he belonged in his short sample size of playing. The Angels should expect him to continue to swing an impressive bat in year two and hopefully not miss four months again.