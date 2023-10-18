3 Angels players who can take over the Jaime Barria swingman role
The Los Angeles Angels made the decision to outright six different players following the end of the regular season, meaning they'll all reach free agency. One of the six players the Angels outrighted was Jaime Barria, a pitcher who has been a constant in the Angels pitching staff, either in the rotation or in the bullpen.
Barria excelled in long relief in 2022 and began this season strong in that same role while even pitching well in his his six starts. The right-hander really faltered down the stretch and wasn't a MLB-caliber pitcher for the entirety of the second half leading to the Angels parting with him.
Losing Barria was expected as his struggles were very glaring, but the Angels will still need someone to take over the swingman role. Here are three possibilities for it.
1) Jose Suarez
Jose Suarez was not one of the six players the Angels DFA'd and eventually outrighted. This comes as a bit of a surprise as the southpaw was horrificly bad on the mound before missing most of the season due to injury, but he has shown promise in the past and is still young so I can understand the team holding onto him.
If the Angels don't trade Suarez, he's most likely going to be on the Opening Day roster assuming he's healthy. The reason for that is because he's out of options, meaning he can't be optioned down to the minors without clearing waivers first.
With Suarez presumably ticketed for a MLB roster spot if he isn't moved this offseason, the only somewhat justafiable role he is suited for is the Jaime Barria role. He should not be given a rotation spot, and should not be pitching in any sort of high-leverage spot.
Having Suarez in the bullpen to simply eat innings wouldn't be the worst thing in the world. He can give a spot start or two if needed, but that's about as far as the Angels would be willing to go with him presumably.