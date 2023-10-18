3 Angels players who can take over the Jaime Barria swingman role
2) Kenny Rosenberg
Jose Suarez is the most logical candidate because of his lack of options, but Kenny Rosenberg might be the most deserving. He had the most success in 2023 of the three candidates and has definitely earned the right to be in the mix.
The southpaw had a 3.82 ERA in seven appearances (four starts) and 33 innings pitched this season for the Angels. After being a regular in the Angels rotation (as a starter and a follower behind an opener), Rosenberg had a 3.12 ERA in five appearances and allowed 1 run or fewer in three of the five outings.
Rosenberg does not have the experience as a reliever or simply as a major league pitcher that a guy like Suarez has, but he proved this season that he's a capable swingman. The Angels will certainly keep him around on the 40-man roster, and I'd expect him to play a key role at times in 2024.
Something this Angels roster lacks is young, controllable pitching that they developed. Rosenberg might not be super young at 28 years old, but he has a ton of team control and if he can develop into a guy the Angels trust in long relief and as a spot starter, that'd be huge.