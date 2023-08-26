3 Angels players who could return when rosters expand in September and 2 who won't
The Los Angeles Angels have the ability to add two players to their active roster when September arrives.
The Los Angeles Angels are a team trying to cling to their last hope for the postseason. They're currently 10.5 games back with odds of less than 1% to get in according to FanGraphs, but even as they continue to fall, the Angels hope that with reinforcements coming, they'll have enough to make a late unlikely push.
When the calendar finally turns to September and the Angels can turn the page on this awful month of August, they'll be able to add two players to the fold as rosters expand from 26 to 28 players. Once upon a time rosters in September could consist of the entire 40-man roster, but now they only increase by two, making decisions tougher.
Here are three players who were already on the roster this season that could return to the Angels roster in September with two others who will not.
1) LA Angels pitcher Kolton Ingram could return when rosters expand in September
This one might be a bit controversial. Angels fans did not get the best introduction to Kolton Ingram as they point to his MLB debut as the turning point of this season. The Angels had a huge lead in Kansas City against one of the worst teams in baseball at that point, and Ingram struggled in his MLB debut, allowing the Royals to get back into the game and eventually win.
Ingram allowed three runs while recording just one out in his MLB debut. What was an 8-2 Angels lead became 8-5, and then the Halos wound up blowing it. I personally don't give Ingram much blame for that loss considering they still had a three-run lead, but I digress.
The southpaw looked better in his second MLB appearance as he allowed one run while completing two innings of work against the Rockies at Coors Field. He also struck out three in that outing.
Ingram is an arm we will see again, even if it's not this season. I think he deserves another look in September. He's been one of the best relievers in the Angels upper minors all season long, posting a 2.63 ERA in 23 appearances with AA Rocket City, and a 3.62 ERA in 17 appearances with AAA Salt Lake.
With many Angels relievers set to hit free agency including left-handers Matt Moore and Aaron Loup, giving Ingram a look as a potential option from the left side in 2024 would be smart. If he pitches well, that's one fewer reliever the Angels will have to sign.