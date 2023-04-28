3 Angels players who deserve credit for the series win against the Athletics
The Los Angeles Angels completed a 5-2 homestand after taking three of four against the Oakland Athletics. It's unfortunate that the Angels didn't sweep either the Athletics or Royals, especially considering the fact that they blew the two games that they lost, but nonetheless, a 5-2 homestand isn't anything to complain about.
The Angels head to Milwaukee with a 14-12 record just 0.5 games outside of first place in the AL West. It's been a very hectic start to the season, but again, being 0.5 games out is nothing to complain about.
The Angels enter possibly their toughest stretch of the season where they play a ton of formidable opponents on a high note. These three players are to thank for that.
1) LA Angels infielder Brandon Drury had one of the best series I've ever seen
The Athletics pitching staff is embarrassingly awful, but that doesn't mean every player destroys them. After a great series against the Royals, Mike Trout had just four hits in 19 at-bats against an Oakland team he usually destroys with seven strikeouts. Fortunately, Brandon Drury played like Mike Trout this week.
Drury had gotten off to an abysmal start, slashing .179/.208/.269 with just one home run. His OPS was raised from .477 all the way to .824 in just four games. Yes, Drury was that good.
The Angels infielder had nine hits in 15 at-bats. He smacked four home runs, two doubles, and a triple. He drove in 12 runs in the four games. He even drew three walks after drawing only two walks entering this series.
Yes, it's just the Athletics, but Drury went hitless in eight at-bats when the Angels went to Oakland to begin the season. He's seeing the ball extremely well right now, which can only mean great things for an Angels lineup always searching for length.