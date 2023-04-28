3 Angels players who deserve credit for the series win against the Athletics
3) LA Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is starting to come around
It's been a strange start to the season for Anthony Rendon. He's driving in runs at a pretty high clip when the Angels have runners in scoring position, but he's hit for virtually no power.
While we're still waiting for Rendon's first home run of the season, the veteran third baseman had a great series offensively against the Athletics. Notably, he tripled his extra-base hit total from one to three, after hitting two doubles this series. One of the doubles he hit drove in two runs and helped the Angels get back into the game in the opener of this series.
Rendon got on base twice in all four games of this series. He had multi-hit games in three of the four, and drew two walks in the third game. While it'd be nice to see Rendon show some power, he played a big impact getting on the bases that much, and he scored a run in each game as well.
Rendon's OBP jumped from .339 entering the series to .372. That'll work!
The Angels could use some more four baggers and two baggers from Tony Two-Bags, but getting on base multiple times in every game in a series is impressive, and clearly helped the team get a much-needed series win.