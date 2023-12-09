3 Angels players who gain the most from their latest trade with the Braves
2) Michael Stefanic
With how much money David Fletcher was making, he was going to get every opportunity to earn a backup role. The starting infield is solidified, but the bench is far from it. Fletcher had a leg up on Stefanic for the sheer fact that he was owed a lot of money, but now it feels like Stefanic's role to lose barring a singning.
Stefanic has seen inconsistent at-bats in each of the last two seasons, but showed some good signs in 2023. He slashed .290/.380/.355 with no home runs and six RBI. Everyone remembers the walk-off to beat the Yankees, but Stefanic put up some quality at-bats when given the chance.
Like Stassi, Fletcher is more of a defense-first type of player. He's really solid all over the infield, particularly at second base. Stefanic's glove is nowhere near as good as Fletcher's, but he has more potential offensively. He's similar to Fletcher offensively as they both lack power, but Stefanic's ability to draw walks and get on base at a high clip makes him more valuable at the dish.
It's very possible the Angels sign enough players to make Stefanic a depth infielder once again, but for now, he'd be on their Opening Day roster more likely than not with Fletcher out of the picture.