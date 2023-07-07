3 Angels players who have cooled down after hot starts
The Angels have cooled down after a good start, and these players struggling has contributed to that
2) LA Angels reliever Chris Devenski has cooled down after a hot start
It's hard to find many relievers in all of baseball who were better than Chris Devenski in his first 19 appearances as an Angel. He allowed just five runs in 24.1 innings of work (1.85 ERA). He was used in just about any situation imaginable and was pitching like the all-star he was back in 2017.
The most amazing stat from Devenski's beginning is in those first 19 appearances he stranded 82% of inherited runners. This includes a couple of bases loaded situations in key spots. He didn't even issue his first walk until his 18th appearance of the season.
Since his scoreless inning on June 15th in Texas, Devenski hasn't been close to the same guy. In his eight appearances he's allowed nine runs (eight earned) in just 7.2 innings pitched. He's walked five, and has allowed opponents to hit .378 against him.
The Angels were 15-4 in his first 19 appearances, and have gone 1-7 in the eight since. Some of them have been in games he's come in with the team already trailing, but Devenski has blown two saves in his most recent bad stretch.
He's allowed runs in six of his last eight outings, and frankly shouldn't be getting many high-leverage chances anymore.