3 Angels players who have cooled down after hot starts
The Angels have cooled down after a good start, and these players struggling has contributed to that
3) LA Angels catcher Matt Thaiss has cooled down after a hot start
Matt Thaiss was arguably the biggest surprise for the Angels a couple of months into the season. He went from a guy that I and many other Angels fans wanted DFA'd to a player who was performing at dare I say an all-star level while starting a majority of the games behind the plate.
Thaiss started the season hitless in his first 12 at-bats including some defensive miscues before turning his season and perhaps career around.
From April 22 through the end of May, Thaiss slashed .337/.404/.494 with three home runs and 13 RBI. He didn't hit for much power, but Thaiss was getting on base at a 40% clip while coming up with some huge hits in the process.
As awesome as Logan O'Hoppe was the first month of the season, the emergence of both Thaiss and Wallach made Angels fans forget he was even out. Their catchers were still hitting, and the lineup was deep with these guys hitting towards the bottom.
Since June 1, things have been awfully different for Thaiss just like Wallach. He's slashed .212/.350/.333 with two home runs and nine RBI in 23 games played. He's drawn a bunch of walks, but the hits have really dried up. His OPS has fallen from .813 at the end of May to .760 now.