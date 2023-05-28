3 Angels players who have turned around their slow starts to the season
3) LA Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson has turned around his slow start to the season
Is he 2022 Tyler Anderson? Nope. Is it safe to say he's starting to get a bit closer? I think so. Anderson was the Angels most expensive free agent acquisition this offseason, as the team guaranteed him three years and $39 million to play a big role in what was supposed to be a really good rotation.
Anderson's Angels career started off on the right foot, as he threw six scoreless innings in Oakland. After that start, things went downhill quickly.
Anderson allowed 17 runs (16 earned) over his next three starts. He lasted just 14.2 innings in those starts. He had an ERA of 10.29 in that span. His overall ERA was at 7.20 through his first four starts of the season. Not what the Angels expected at all.
Since then, Anderson has been much better. The southpaw has pitched to a 3.14 ERA in his last five starts, completing at least five innings in all five while allowing three runs or fewer. This kind of consistency is what the Angels had been waiting for.
I still don't think Anderson has been close to his best. His fastball command has been spotty, which has caused his change-up to be less effective. His walks are up, but after allowing five home runs in that three-start span, he's allowed just two in his last five starts.
With how inconsistent the rest of the rotation has been, it's been nice to have Anderson start to settle in.