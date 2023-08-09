3 Angels players who have turned their seasons around for the better, 2 for the worst
LA Angels catcher Matt Thaiss has struggled to hit after a raging hot start
The Angels injury problems started early this season when Logan O'Hoppe landed on the IL with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. The Angels rookie catcher has been out since mid-April after undergoing surgery, and his injury left Matt Thaiss as the primary catcher.
Thaiss finally got his chance to play consistently, and seemed to be running away with that opportunity. He was one of the best hitters on this Angels team through the month of May, but since the calendar flipped to June, things haven't gone quite as swimmingly.
Thaiss has slashed .182/.304/.288 with four home runs and 14 RBI since June 1. He's drawn some walks, but hasn't hit for much power at all and after hitting close to .300 through May, he hasn't even cracked the mendoza line.
Angels backstops went from being second in the majors with a 127 WRC+ to 26th in the league with a 56 WRC+ since. Obviously Chad Wallach deserves some blame there too, but Thaiss is the guy with the bulk of the playing time behind the dish and he's been well below average for months. The Angels should be getting O'Hoppe back before the month is over thankfully.