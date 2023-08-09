3 Angels players who have turned their seasons around for the better, 2 for the worst
LA Angels pitcher Carlos Estevez has imploded after an unbelievable start
Outside of Shohei Ohtani, Carlos Estevez had a serious case of being the Angels MVP runner up in the first half. He had a 1.80 ERA and converted 21 saves in 21 tries while being named an all-star for the first time. The bullpen had its ups and downs, but Estevez was always reliable.
The second half has been a different story. Even before his blown saves, Estevez had rough outings against the Astros and Tigers and he simply hasn't looked like the same dominant pitcher he was from April through midway July.
It's not only Estevez's fault the Angels went on the losing skid that they did, but he sure played a huge role. The guy who was unstoppable in save situation has been beaten in each of his last two save chances. He blew a save against the Mariners on a Grand Slam to cost the Angels one game, and he gave up five runs while recording just one out against the Giants to the opener of that series. Those are two losses in their seven-game streak that they win if Estevez is first half Estevez.
The right-hander has seen his season ERA balloon from the aforementioned 1.80 to 3.57. Two blown saves aren't enough to move this guy from the closer spot yet, but he's certainly on thin ice with this team needing every win it can possibly get.