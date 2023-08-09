3 Angels players who have turned their seasons around for the better, 2 for the worst
LA Angels pitcher Dominic Leone has continued to improve as an Angel
The Mets took a chance on Dominic Leone early this season after he opted out of his contract with the Rangers and at first, things didn't go too well. Through his first 19 appearances, he had a 5.66 ERA and was slumping alongside virtually every single one of his Mets teammates. Since recording four outs in an appearance against the Brewers which included three strikeouts, Leone has been a different guy.
Leone had a 1.80 ERA in his final 12 appearances as a Met with 15 strikeouts in 10 innings and showcasing some increased velocity. This caused the Angels to have interest in the veteran at the trade deadline, and considering what they gave up, I'd imagine they weren't the only team to want to acquire Leone.
Since arriving to the Angels, he's been just as effective. His first appearance came with two men on and nobody out against the Mariners. He did walk the leadoff batter, but got out of that jam allowing no runs to come across. Bases loaded nobody out, nothing. His next appearance also came against the Mariners and he delivered two scoreless frames in a game the Angels wound up losing.
Leone then appeared in the second game of the Giants series with the Angels bullpen completely taxed, trying to close out a win for the Angels. This wasn't a traditional save, he was asked to record six outs. He did allow a Wilmer Flores home run, but other than that, was spotless, recording his first save of the season.
The trade to acquire Leone seemed like it'd be the least impactful of the many moves Perry Minasian made, but he's been the best piece acquired thus far. He started his turnaround in New York and has continued it in Anaheim.