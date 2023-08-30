3 Angels players who should replace Hunter Renfroe if he gets claimed on waivers
This past offseason, the Los Angeles Angels made what felt like an easy trade at the time, acquiring Hunter Renfroe from the Brewers. Renfroe had been a consistently valuable middle-of-the-order bat, and the Angels assumed he'd be the same big bopper for them.
Renfroe has never quite looked like the Renfroe of old in his Angels tenure. He's slashing .237/.300/.422 with 18 home runs and 52 RBI. The numbers aren't awful, but there's more to this story.
Renfroe has been abysmal with runners in scoring position all year and hasn't come up clutch at all in high-leverage situations. He's not the sole reason the Angels are where they are, but his play has certainly been subpar.
Now, with a little over one month of the season to go, the Angels have officially punted on the 2023 season. Renfroe is one of six players currently on waivers. Despite his down year, I do think a contender will take a chance on Renfroe and claim him off of waivers. If and when this does happen, any one of these three players should replace him on the roster.
1) Jordyn Adams should replace Hunter Renfroe on the LA Angels roster if Renfroe gets claimed on waivers
The Angels currently have both Renfroe and Randal Grichuk on waivers. If both get claimed, that leaves Mickey Moniak as the team's only pure outfielder left thanks to all of Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, and Jo Adell being on the IL currently.
The Angels have other options of players who can and likely will see time in the outfield like Luis Rengifo, Eduardo Escobar, and Trey Cabbage, but they'd probably benefit from bringing up another outfielder. There's only one outfielder currently on the 40-man, and he'd make a lot of sense. That player is Jordyn Adams.
Adams had a rough first go-around with the Angels. He was called up right after the trade deadline and spent the first three weeks of August on the active roster. Unfortunately, he didn't look great at all.
Adams struggled at the plate, recording just two hits in 14 at-bats with six strikeouts. He also didn't look good at all in the outfield, committing two errors in just 10 games. While he didn't look great, we can now say the games really don't matter. This means Adams can play and fail at this level and he shouldn't be crucified for it.
The Angels should give Adams a month of starts in the outfield and see how he does. If he plays well, he could have a spot in some capacity in 2024 potentially. If not, he'll go back down to the minors for 2024. This is a unique opportunity for Adams to prove himself.