3 Angels players who should replace Lucas Giolito if he gets claimed on waivers
3) Kenyon Yovan should replace Lucas Giolito on the LA Angels roster if Giolito gets claimed on waivers
Kenyon Yovan is a player who had a lot of hype surrounding him at the beginning of the season, but it's died off of late. Yovan had tons of hype surrounding him because he had a 0.41 ERA in his first 18 appearances and 22 innings pitched. He had allowed just one run in 22 innings, and that run came in his first appearance.
The Angels kept passing over Yovan for other relievers, and then the right-hander started to struggle. In his 19th appearance of the season he allowed six runs without recording an out. That right there caused his ERA to balloon to 2.86. In fact, in the 15 appearances he made following his first 18, he had a 13.15 ERA in 13 innings pitched. The ERA was skewed greatly by three awful outings, but Yovan still wasn't pitching well.
Things have been a bit better for Yovan of late as he's posted a 3.97 ERA in his last 11 appearances, and he hasn't allowed a single earned run in his last six. His issue is the home run ball, as Yovan has given up eight home runs in 46.1 innings pitched. That's too many.
With the Angels needing to add a handful of arms, giving Yovan a look makes sense. He's had an up and down year, but he's clearly flashed some potential.