3 Angels players who still have something to prove in the final week of the season
The Angels might not have anything to play for in the final week of the season, but these three players do.
2) LA Angels outfielder Jo Adell still has something to prove in the final week of the season
Eventually the Angels have to decide whether to keep Adell around or trade him away. The 24-year-old is entering his first arbitration year this offseason, and has yet to prove he belongs at the MLB level. That's a problem.
This season Adell has admittedly looked a lot better. He looks more comfortable in the field and is displaying his power a lot more consistently. Adell has three home runs and three doubles in 35 at-bats which is quite good.
Adell finishing strongly will give the Angels something to think about in terms of rostering him next season. They've already got Taylor Ward, Mike Trout, and Mickey Moniak pencilled in to start most games in the outfield, but Adell can easily be squeezed in especially if Shohei Ohtani departs in free agency.
Adell struggling to finish the season makes him a whole lot harder to commit to. As a player entering arbitration with no minor league options left, Adell going on the trade block in that scenario wouldn't be shocking. Six games isn't a big enough sample to really prove he can hit at this level, but it's what we have to work with at this point.