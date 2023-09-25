3 Angels players who still have something to prove in the final week of the season
The Angels might not have anything to play for in the final week of the season, but these three players do.
3) LA Angels pitcher Jimmy Herget still has something to prove in the final week of the season
What a roller coaster of a last two seasons it's been for Jimmy Herget. Last season he worked his way from a pitcher who signed a minor league contract to the Angels closer as the season wrapped up.
Herget made the team out of Spring Training this season but couldn't even last a full month in the majors before being sent down. Herget hadn't looked like the 2022 version of himself at all until he was most recently brought back up in September.
Herget has been used often this month and has been fantastic. He's made 10 appearances and has 10 scoreless innings in those appearances. He has had his troubles with inherited runners, but Herget has been quite good in clean innings. He's allowed just eight base runners in those 10 innings while striking out 13. He has a 1.26 FIP showing his dominance hasn't been just pure luck.
A strong finish from the funky right-hander makes the Angels strongly consider including him in their 2024 bullpen plans. If he struggles, it'd be very hard to imagine Perry Minasian actually building a bullpen with Herget part of it.