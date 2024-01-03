3 Angels players who will make the Opening Day roster but not last the season
These players might make the Opening Day roster, but certainly won't be with the team all season
2) Jose Suarez
Jose Suarez is a player who really should be traded before the season begins, but in the event that he is not dealt, it's hard to see him not make the Opening Day roster. He absolutely should not be considered after how abysmal he was this past season, but Suarez will likely earn a spot on the roster. Whether it's in the rotation or bullpen remains to be seen, but there are a couple of reasons he's likely a roster lock if he's not traded.
First, the Angels opted to keep him past the non-tender deadline. The Angels will be paying him arbitration, meaning Suarez will make more than the league minimum. They clearly saw value in keeping him around, so they won't rush to get rid of him even if the fanbase wants them to.
Second, he's another player out of options. Suarez isn't a player the Angels are going to want to DFA without him at least struggling more this season first. Again, not necessarily what I'd do, but it's the reality of the situation.
For now, the likely role for Suarez is he's the team's long reliever. He'll likely have a chance to battle with Chase Silseth (assuming they don't add another starter) for the team's fifth starter role, but the best fit is him serving as the team's long man.
Bottom line here is that the Angels will field offers for Suarez. There has been reported interest. If there's no deal, he's going to make the team. His performance will dictate how long his stay is. Assuming he struggles again, it's hard to see him lasting the entire season.