3 Angels players who won't be back in 2025

The 2024 season is mercifully over. We're onto 2025.

The Angels staffers and superstar seem rather divided on where the club will be headed. Ron Washington does not believe the team needs star additions to contend. Mike Trout believes the team does, in fact, need star additions. Arte Moreno...well, no one really knows what he is thinking. Trout obviously wants all-in moves, but Perry Minasian should seriously consider a lengthy tanking period. Given what they showed this season and what they could accrue with premier draft capital, the Angels should stay at the bottom in order to make it back to the top.

The Angels roster currently possesses a litany of young players who are either pre-arbitration or in arbitration. They have Trout and Rendon under contract for sizable figures, Trout for the next six seasons and Rendon for the next two (unless he gets bought out, and his money gets deferred).

Tyler Anderson, Luis Rengifo, and Taylor Ward received some trade buzz at the deadline, but the trades did not make sense for the club at the time (per Minasian). Maybe those trade offers get a little more bulky and Minasian pulls the trigger this time around, as many Angels fans were left scratching their heads at the relative inactivity. The team did move off Carlos Estévez and Luis García.

The Angels will pick their lane this offseason, either building the team up or tearing it down. There are several paths Minasian and his group can take, but there are three players who will undoubtedly be cast off.

Brandon Drury

The Angels' utility man made $8.5 million in the last year of his deal, but posted an absolutely dreadful season. Whether the Angels are trying to tank or not, they will cut ties with Drury. While Drury remains a leader on and off the field to a young group of players, both Drury and the Angels will be looking for a change of scenery.

As it stands, the Angels' infield will pencil in Rendon at 3B, Neto at SS, Rengifo at 2B, and Schanuel at 1B. Trout will be DHing more next year. In theory, Drury could fill in at 2B/3B for the unreliable Rendon and oft-injured Rengifo, plus he could platoon with the left-handed hitting Schanuel at 1B and DH on Trout's off days. However, Drury will be looking for an opportunity to play every day, despite the poor season, and the Angels could only bring him back in a bench role. Maybe Drury would accept a reduced salary and reduced responsibilities with the team that rostered him the past two years, but he will likely take his talents elsewhere if presented the same amount of money or an increased role.