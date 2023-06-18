3 Angels players who won't be on the roster by July 1
The Los Angeles Angels have been forced to make a ton of roster changes in recent days due to injuries. Ben Joyce, Zach Neto, and Gio Urshela have all been placed on the IL in the last 10 days.
With us being more than halfway done with the month of June, the roster looks pretty different from how the month started. The bullpen has a different look, and the lineup features some fresh faces as well.
While injuries are impossible to predict, players who will get DFA'd or sent down are a lot easier to guess. It feels like these three players won't last the entire month of June.
1) LA Angels pitcher Kolton Ingram might be sent down as soon as today
Kolton Ingram is an arm the Angels have been excited about. They liked him enough to add him to the 40-man roster ahead of the Rule-5 Draft to protect him from being taken, and they liked him enough to make him the latest call-up from AA Rocket City.
While other arms to come from the Trash Pandas like Sam Bachman, Jose Soriano, and Ben Joyce have shown flashes of brilliance in their short stints with the Angels, Ingram's MLB debut couldn't have gone much worse.
Handed an 8-2 lead in the seventh against a Royals team with the worst record in baseball and on a ten-game losing streak, Ingram failed to do much of anything. He gave up two hits and walked a pair as well while recording only one out. The Royals scored three runs against him, and Ingram allowed them to begin their epic comeback.
It's unfair to do this after one outing, but that's baseball. There's a very good chance we see Ingram again, but as a reliever with options who looked as bad as he looked in his debut, it feels more likely that we see him get sent down as soon as today than it does seeing him on this roster come July 1.