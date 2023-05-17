3 Angels players who won't be on the roster by June 1st
2) LA Angels infielder Livan Soto shouldn't have been brought up in the first place
Why exactly did the Angels promote Livan Soto? When Anthony Rendon went on the Injured List, Soto was the player the Angels called up and I still have no idea why.
Soto is a solid defender who can play three of the four infield positions. That's all fine and well, but it's not like they've used him as a defensive replacement. His primary position is shortstop and we all know Zach Neto doesn't need anyone replacing him in the field.
In the minors this season, he was slashing .170/.343/.217 without a home run in 134 plate appearances. He was so bad in AAA, the team sent him down to AA Rocket City. I understand how hard it has been for hitters at that level with the new pre-tacked baseballs, but Soto wasn't hitting in the PCL where it's hitter's paradise.
I have no idea how long Rendon will be out for, but when Jared Walsh comes back, Soto will have even less of a role. The Angels will be adding yet another infielder to the fold, and Soto will be behind a bench infielder, likely Luis Rengifo.
The Angels had better options to promote over Soto, and when Walsh comes back, have an easy player to send down.