3 players the Angels should've promoted instead of Livan Soto
The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly made the decision to promote Livan Soto from AA Rocket City. Adding an extra infielder likely means that Anthony Rendon is headed to the Injured List with his groin injury, unless there's something else we don't know about happening.
Losing Rendon is obviously a big deal, and nobody from the minors can replace his production. While that's certainly the case, I still believe the Angels had better options than calling up Livan Soto.
Soto impressed in his short time last season with the Angels, recording 22 hits in 55 at-bats in his 18 games played. While that's all great, Soto has never been a great hitter in the minors, hitting .247 with a .664 OPS across six seasons. To make matters worse, he's been dreadful this season, slashing .170/.343/.217 without a home run. He was so bad to the point where the Angels sent him to AA to figure things out (he hasn't).
There are three players in particular that I believe the Angels should've looked into promoting over Livan Soto.
1) The LA Angels should have promoted Jake Lamb over Livan Soto
Yes, I understand that the Angels just sent Lamb down. I understand the importance of leaving Lamb down to preserve depth as well, since the next time he's brought up he'll have the opportunity to opt-out if they decide to send him back down again. If you're trying to win right now, that shouldn't matter too much.
After a slow start, Lamb had been figuring things out offensively in a part-time role. He had hits in three of his last four appearances including a huge pinch-hit home run in the ninth inning to tie a game in St. Louis and a home run in Milwaukee just a couple of days before.
The Angels do not have a primary first baseman on the roster right now. Gio Urshela and Brandon Drury can play the position, but that's not where they excel. This is not me saying Lamb should be in there every day, but it'd be nice to have a primary first baseman on the roster. Lamb is also on the 40-man roster, so the move is easier to make.