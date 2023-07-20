3 Angels players who won't survive the trade deadline
The Los Angeles Angels are trying to claw their way back into the postseason race. They've completed a sweep over the free-falling Yankees to get back over .500 for the first time in the second half. They're still nine games back in the division and 4.5 back of the final Wild Card spot, but they have a real shot at making up some more ground with a weaker part of their schedule coming up.
With the trade deadline nearing, it's still hard to know how the Angels will operate. An argument can be made that even if they're 4.5 games back they should sell considering what they can get in a SHohei Ohtani trade. It can also be argued that a 4.5 game deficit with injured players coming back and an improved roster is nothing and they can be a team that makes the postseason.
Regardless of what the Halos decide to do, there're three players e it's hard to envision remain with the. club past the deadline. They aren't contributing much to winning, and/or don't have a future on this team.
1) LA Angels pitcher Tucker Davidson won't survive the trade deadline
Tucker Davidson has had a very strange year for the Angels. He came close to earning a spot in the rotation with a solid spring but settled for a job in long relief. He's one of a few guys who have remained with the team all season long with the sole reason being he's out of options.
Davidson got off to a good start, posting a 2.25 ERA in his first seven appearances and 16 innings pitched. Since then, his usage has gone out the window and his production has followed.
The southpaw has made just 11 appearances since May 6 and has posted a 10.91 ERA in 15.2 innings of work. He has just one outing in which he went more than two innings in that span after having four in the month of April alone. He's made just six appearances since June 1.
The Angels simply don't need him considering the fact that he's never used, and when he is used, he isn't good. If the Angels are buying, they'll want to upgrade the rotation. That means moving Jaime Barria officially to the bullpen to likely be the long man. If they're selling, there still won't be a need for Davidson, a 27-year-old with a 6.15 ERA in his career. Either way I think he's gone.