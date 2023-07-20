3 Angels players who won't survive the trade deadline
3) LA Angels pitcher Chris Devenski won't survive the trade deadline
Chris Devenski was an unbelievable story for the Angels this season. He's a guy who grew up in SoCal as a fan of the Angels and had the chance to pitch for his hometown team. After an all-star appearance in just his second season, Devenski struggled mightily from 2019-2022, appearing to be closer to retirement than re-discovering his form.
The Angels inked Devenski on a minor league deal simply for depth purposes. Thanks to the bullpen injuries and struggles in April, the right-hander earned a shot with the club and did not disappoint. In his first 19 appearances he had a 1.85 ERA in 24.1 innings pitched. He was unbelievable stranding inherited runners. and worked his way up to Carlos Estevez's set-up man. The veteran didn't even walk a batter in his first 17 appearances of the season.
Since the thrilling series win in Texas, Devenski wasn't the same. I don't know if it was overuse or the simple fact of a minor league signing turning back into a minor leaguer, but it was night and day.
In his last ten appearances, Devenski has a 13.50 ERA in 9.1 innings of work. He's allowed runs in eight of those ten appearances including five his last time out against the Astros. Following that rough outing, Devenski landed on the IL with a hamstring strain.
The injury takes him out of trade talks most likely which is unfortunate, but it also could spell the end of his run as an Angel. He was so bad before the injury that it's unjustifiable to expect him to contribute if you're trying to win down the stretch. And the fact that he's 32-years-old on a one-year deal makes him an unappealing option if the team is selling. I'd rather his spot just go to a younger guy.
The Angels wouldn't be where they are without him so I appreciate what he's done to help, but the end has arrived.