3 Angels players who won't be on the roster by August 1
When the trade deadline passes, these three players won't be on the Angels roster.
2) Michael Stefanic won't be on the LA Angels roster by August 1
This isn't necessarily Michael Stefanic's fault, but it's hard to envision him on the roster past August 1. He's played pretty well since his recall, recording two hits in eight at-bats including a walk-off hit against the Yankees, but he hasn't played since that Yankees series. In fact, he hasn't played a complete game since his recall.
Stefanic being sent down comes down to opportunity. Whether it's justified or not, Luis Rengifo is the primary second baseman with Brandon Drury out. With Drury expected to be back fairly soon, he'll reclaim that spot. That moves Rengifo to a bench role with Mike Moustakas at third, Zach Neto at short, and Trey Cabbage at first most nights. Against southpaws you can expect Rengifo to replace Cabbage with Drury sliding over to first base.
As bad of a hitter as Andrew Velazquez is, his defense and base running has come in handy off the bench. The Angels will likely keep him on the team in a reserve role making Stefanic the odd-man out.
Again, it isn't necessarily fair. I'd love to see Stefanic, a guy who's destroyed minor league pitching this year, get a consistent run of playing time. That's just not how the game works. Maybe if the Angels shake up the roster it can work out for him.