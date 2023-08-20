3 Angels players who won't be on the roster by September 1
The Angels roster will look different when September rolls around
3) LA Angels pitcher Jaime Barria has pitched his way out of a role
Jaime Barria was an important part of the first half for the Angels, providing value in the rotation and especially the bullpen. When the Angels needed him in either role he really stepped up and helped the Halos win some games they might've lost if he wasn't there. Boy, has that changed in the second half.
Barria's downfall began that Sunday night game against the Astros. Tasked with earning a save, the notoriously shaky in big spots Barria struggled mightily and coughed up not only that game, but the series against the team the Angels were chasing. Barria allowed four runs in that inning of work to blow the save.
Since the All-Star break, Barria has posted a whopping 11.88 ERA in ten appearances after allowing nine runs in 2.2 frames against the Rays. Barria allowed three home runs in that outing and has allowed six since the All-Star break. He ended the first half with a 3.20 ERA. In a little over a month he's seen that number balloon to 5.32 in just ten appearances. To say he's struggling would be an understatement.
To add to this list of reasons why Barria should be gone, the Angels have seven starters. This means Griffin Canning has been working out of the bullpen as the primary long man. This also means Barria literally has no role except if Canning isn't available and the team needs length. The Angels are better off just DFA'ing him and bringing up an arm who can help not only this season but in the future.