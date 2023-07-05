3 Angels players with a chance to impress following Mike Trout's injury
Mike Trout's injury gives others the chance to step up and impress
2) LA Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak has a chance to impress following Mike Trout's injury
Mickey Moniak is another young outfielder who feels like he's come into his own this season. He had an excellent spring, was swinging a hot bat in the minors, and has been outstanding since earning his promotion to the majors.
Moniak is slashing .305/.339/.644 with nine home runs and 25 RBI in 35 games. Nine home runs in 35 games would have him at a 41 home run pace for a full 162-game season. Nobody expects that kind of power from Moniak, but it's just showing you how insane he's been in the power department this season.
His ability to hit for power out of the leadoff spot while also playing really good defense at any of the three outfield spots has made him a fan favorite in Anaheim.
With Trout out, Moniak might finally earn some starts against left-handed pitching. His number against southpaws at the MLB level are not pretty as he has just one hit in 33 at-bats against them in his career, but even with his 0-for-9 mark this season, he has drawn two walks against them.
Left-handed pitching is the last thing Moniak has to conquer before becoming a legitimate everyday player. Moniak has torched righties but has been equally as bad against lefties. With more reps, maybe that can change and he can impress the Angels brass with good performance.