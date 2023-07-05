3 Angels players with a chance to impress following Mike Trout's injury
Mike Trout's injury gives others the chance to step up and impress
3) LA Angels utility man Luis Rengifo has a chance to impress following Mike Trout's injury
Luis Rengifo is a guy who I have felt should've been gone a while ago, and that remains my position, but with Trout joining so many players on the IL it feels like Luis Rengifo's spot won't be going anywhere for a while.
Rengifo has underwhelmed with the bat this season, slashing .216/.307/.327 with five home runs and 22 RBI, but he's been the Angels super utility man. Having a player who can play six different positions like Rengifo can be valuable, and Phil Nevin certainly likes to deploy him all over the diamond.
I wouldn't be giving him more playing time, but it's possible the Angels make guys like Moniak and Adell show that they belong even more while giving Rengifo more reps. If he hits, he will continue to play. For what it's worth, Rengifo has four hits in his last seven at-bats with a home run. It would not be shocking to see his name in the lineup tonight.
While Rengifo might not have a long-term spot with the Angels, if he plays well he could impress other GM's on the trade market. Again, it's not necessarily what I'd do, but I do feel like he absolutely has a chance to impress.