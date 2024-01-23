3 Angels players with the biggest health concerns going into the 2024 season
The Los Angeles Angels had arguably the worst injury luck in all of baseball last season, and that's been a common theme in recent years with this franchise.
Not only has the franchise's best players struggled to stay on the field, but several of the role players without extensive injury histories missed substantial time last season, and a lot of the injuries appeared to be very unlucky.
It's hard to expect players to play in 162 games nowadays, but the Angels are going to need much better injury luck if they want to sniff contention for a playoff spot in 2024. These three players enter the year as the biggest injury risks.
1) Anthony Rendon
You knew he'd be here. Anthony Rendon had a bit of an injury-riddled start to his MLB career, but then proceeded to play in at least 135 games in each of his last four seasons with the Nationals. He shed the injury prone label and was able to play in a vast majority of his team's games leading them to an eventual World Series win in 2019.
Since signing with the Angels, the injuries have returned with a fury. Rendon only missed eight games in his first season with the Angels, but that was in the shortened 60-game season. Since then, it's been an absolute disaster.
Rendon has appeared in a whopping 148 of the possible 486 games in the last three seasons combined. In other words, 30.4% of the Angels possible games. He has not appeared in 60 games in a single season as an Angel, let alone 160. To make matters worse, his total has declined in each of the last three years with Rendon appearing in just 43 games in 2023.
Expecting the 33-year-old to be healthy at this point is asking for trouble. The Angels must sign someone to take his place for if/when he lands on the IL once again. It's very hard to win games when the highest-paid player rarely plays, but that's the situation the Angels are in.