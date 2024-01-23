3 Angels players with the biggest health concerns going into the 2024 season
2) Mike Trout
Another one you knew would be on a list like this is Mike Trout. The greatest player in franchise history appeared in at least 114 games in each of his first eight full seasons, but has been bitten hard by the injury bug of late, and at age 32 it's hard to predict Trout going through a full season without at least one IL stint.
Last season, Trout actually stayed remarkably healthy through the first half of the season. While he wasn't performing at the MVP level that Angels fans had been accustomed to, Trout's presence still meant a lot for a team trying to claw their way into the postseason.
Unfortunately, a hamate fracture forced Trout to head to the IL, and he'd never quite recover in time to finish out the season. He came back for one game while the Angels were gasping for their last breath, but did not look healthy in the slightest and went right back onto the IL.
With Shohei Ohtani gone, the Angels hope that added DH at-bats for Trout will help him stay on the field. While fewer games in center field should help with wear and tear, that would not have prevented the injury which occurred last season on a swing.
Especially with Ohtani gone, the Angels need Trout more than ever if they want to be a respectable team in 2024. While it's pretty reasonable to expect him to appear in more than 82 games, expecting Trout to last the whole season pain free would be naive. He's appeared in a more respectable 48.7% of his team's games in the last three seasons, but that's still not close to ideal.